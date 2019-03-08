Chinese relatives of missing MH370 passengers seek answers

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese relatives of passengers on the ill-fated Malaysia Air Flight 370 are continuing to seek answers.

Around 40 people gathered outside the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday to ask authorities for more information on the missing flight carrying their loved ones.

It has been exactly five years since the plane disappeared on a journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board.

A two-year-long underwater search effort by Australia, China and Malaysia was called off in January 2017. Another attempt, made by the U.S., also yielded no results last May.

Jiang Hui, whose mother was among the passengers, said they had heard Malaysia might resume the search. The relatives said they were disappointed the foreign ministry did not give them direct responses.