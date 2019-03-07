UK insists Brexit talks will continue despite EU pessimism

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s chief law officer says Brexit negotiations with the European Union will continue through the weekend, as the U.K. scrambles to secure changes to the EU divorce deal before a vote in Parliament next week.

The EU says “difficult” talks have failed to produce a breakthrough because British proposals are unrealistic.

But U.K. Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said Thursday that “focused, detailed and careful discussions” will resume “shortly.”

Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29, but its Parliament has rejected the government’s divorce deal with the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking changes, but the EU insists it will not reopen the legally binding withdrawal agreement.

Parliament is due to vote again on the deal Tuesday. If it is rejected, lawmakers may seek to delay Brexit.