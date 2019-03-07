Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Turkey dismisses US warning over S-400 Russian missiles

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed U.S. threats to cancel the sale of high-tech F-35 jets to Turkey, saying his country will move ahead with the purchase of Russian S-400 air-defense missiles.

In an interview with Kanal 24 television late Wednesday, Erdogan also said Turkey could consider purchasing the more advanced S-500 system in the future.

The U.S. has issued a series of warnings to Turkey over its purchase of the S-400. The U.S. and other NATO allies say it isn’t compatible with allied systems and poses a security threat.

The issue has aggravated already souring relations with Ankara, including tensions over Syria.

Erdogan said: “The S-400 is a done deal, there can be no turning back. … Perhaps after the S-400, we will go for the S-500.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

