Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Power outage reported throughout much of Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — An electrical outage has left much of Venezuela without power in what authorities are decrying as an act of “sabotage.”

Local media reported Thursday that nearly the entire nation is experiencing a blackout just as workers begin their commute home.

State-owned electricity operator CORPOELEC blamed the outage as part of a “power war” against the nation on Twitter.

The agency says the blackout stems from an attack on the Guri power plant and that officials are working to restore service.

Pro-government officials often blame outages involving Venezuela’s mismanaged and poorly maintained power grid on the opposition.

Outages have become a regular occurrence in Venezuela though Thursday’s outage appeared to be wider in reach than usual.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges
News5 Investigates

Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges

3:58 pm
What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures
Covering Colorado

What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures

3:35 pm
Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s
Covering Colorado

Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s

3:27 pm
Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges
News5 Investigates

Pueblo contractor exposed by News 5 Investigates pleads guilty in court to felony theft charges

What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures
Covering Colorado

What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures

Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s
Covering Colorado

Police looking for person of interest concerning shooting outside Pueblo McDonald’s

Scroll to top
Skip to content