Palestinian leader calls for boycott of new US embassy unit

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian leadership is urging the international community to boycott the newly created U.S. Embassy unit that will handle relations with Palestinians.

Palestinian official Saeb Erekat issued a statement Thursday calling upon the diplomatic community “not to engage in any kind of formal relationship or collaboration” with the new Palestinian affairs unit, which will take over the responsibilities of the shuttered U.S. consulate.

The U.S. move to close the consulate earlier this week was the latest decision from the Trump administration to infuriate the Palestinians, who view the closure as a “downgrade” and “new assault” on the prospect of a U.S.-brokered solution to the conflict.

The unit will grant ambassador David Friedman, a staunch supporter of the Israeli West Bank settler movement, authority over U.S. relations with the Palestinians.

Associated Press

