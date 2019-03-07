Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

GENEVA (AP) — The most expensive new car ever sold is a one-off Bugatti luxury sports car that has gone for 16.7 million euros ($18.9 million).

“La Voiture Noire” — French for “The Black Car” — is a low-slung sports car with a huge 16-cylinder engine and Bugatti’s trademark front grille.

The manufacturer unveiled it at the Geneva auto show this week, and said Thursday that it had been sold at what it and industry experts said was a record price for a new car.

The identity of the buyer was not revealed, though the buzz surrounding the move will have burnished Bugatti’s image as a maker of luxury trophy cars.

Stephan Winkelmann, the president of Volkswagen-owned Bugatti, said: “The true form of luxury is individuality.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers
Weather

Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers

6:04 am
Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center

5:05 am
Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs

4:48 am
Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers
Weather

Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers

Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center

Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content