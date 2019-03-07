Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lebanon’s president says Hezbollah part of Lebanese people

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president has spoken up in defense of the country’s militant Hezbollah group, telling a visiting British official that the group’s allegiances in the region do not affect internal Lebanese politics.

President Michel Aoun’s office quoted him as saying that Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese people and is represented in the Cabinet and parliament.

The comments by Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, came after his meeting with Britain’s Foreign Office Minister Alistair Burt on Thursday.

Hezbollah is allied with the Syrian government and Iran.

Britain last week banned Hezbollah as a terrorist group, saying it’s destabilizing the Middle East. The U.S. also considers Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

Hezbollah said the decision was proof that the British government is “merely a puppet” that does the bidding of its American “masters.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers
Weather

Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers

6:04 am
Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center

5:05 am
Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs

4:48 am
Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers
Weather

Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers

Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center

Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content