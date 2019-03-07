Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jurors weigh verdict in Belgium Jewish museum attack

BRUSSELS (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a suspected jihadi charged with terrorism offenses over the 2014 killing of four people at Belgium’s Jewish museum are still considering their verdict.

The 12-member jury had been due to rule Thursday morning on whether Mehdi Nemmouche is guilty of four counts of “terrorist murder.” But court officials say a verdict is unlikely before early Thursday evening.

The 33-year-old Frenchman’s alleged accomplice, Nacer Bendrer, stands accused of supplying the revolver and assault rifle used to kill an Israeli couple and two museum employees.

Prosecutors claim Nemmouche fought with the Islamic State group in Syria. The museum shooting crystalized fears that European extremists would use combat experience from places like Syria to sow terror back home.

Nemmouche could face up to 30 years in prison.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee
Covering Colorado

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee

10:53 pm
Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case
News

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case

10:31 pm
Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding
Covering Colorado

Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding

9:59 pm
Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee
Covering Colorado

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case
News

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case

Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding
Covering Colorado

Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding

Scroll to top
Skip to content