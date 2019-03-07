High risk expedition to reach isolated tribe in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s agency for indigenous peoples has sent off a high-risk expedition to contact a small, isolated group in the Amazon. The hope is to avoid possible bloodshed in an area near the border with Peru.

A team of nearly two dozen headed up the Coari River over the weekend looking for the group of at least 22 members of the Korubo indigenous community. Brazil’s army, federal police and health ministry are backing the initiative.

Team leader Bruno Pereira says the objective is to ease tensions between the isolated group of Korubos and a nearby group of indigenous Matis. The two have had a deadly clash and experts fear new violence could break out.

The team includes several Korubos who plan to make contact with their relatives.