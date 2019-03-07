Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Group concerned over arrest of Egyptian transgender woman

CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group is voicing concern over the safety and well-being of an Egyptian transgender woman arrested during a police raid on her home in Cairo.

Amnesty International Thursday that Malal el-Kashef was arrested Wednesday and her whereabouts are unknown.

Amnesty’s Deputy Middle East and North Africa Director Magdalena Mughrabi says el-Kashef’s arrest was related to her calls for protests following a Feb. 27 train crash in Cairo that killed at least 25 people.

Mughrabi says “due to her gender identity, Malak is at increased risk of torture by the police, including rape and sexual violence, as well as assault by other detainees.”

Amnesty has called for her release “immediately and unconditionally.”

The London-based group says dozens of people have been arrested over anti-government protests relating to the crash.

Associated Press

Associated Press

