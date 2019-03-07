Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Germany: Woman cries ‘murder’ over car blocking garage

BERLIN (AP) — German police say officers called to investigate a murder arrived to find that the woman who had reported it just wanted someone to remove a car blocking her garage.

The woman, who wasn’t named, rang emergency dispatchers early Thursday and claimed that her husband had been killed, sending police and first responders rushing to the scene in the Bavarian town of Berchtesgaden.

German news agency dpa quoted a spokesman for southern Upper Bavaria police, Stefan Sonntag, saying: “The woman thought, if she calls in a murder the police will get there faster.”

The woman, who was visibly drunk, attempted to get into her car before officers took away her keys.

She can expect a hefty bill and a criminal investigation for misusing the emergency number.

