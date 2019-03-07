Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Germany: 4 men sentenced to prison over child porn site

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has sentenced four men for their involvement in running an online child pornography platform to prison sentences from three years and ten months to almost 10 years.

The German news agency dpa reported a district court in Limburg sentenced the men Thursday for possession and publication of child pornography.

One of the suspects, a 63-year-old man, was also sentenced for serious sexual abuse of two young children.

Prosecutors have said that the darknet site called Elysium included pictures and videos of serious sexual abuse of very young children, and some of the material was created specifically for the site. They say the site had 111,000 registered users.

Darknet sites can be visited only by using special software. Authorities switched off Elysium in June 2017.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers
Weather

Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers

6:04 am
Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center

5:05 am
Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs

4:48 am
Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers
Weather

Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers

Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police find missing man who left Parkview Medical Center

Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police investigating after person was shot in the face in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content