Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

German prosecutors charge couple in ricin plot

BERLIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they have filed charges against a 30-year-old Tunisian and his 43-year-old German wife who are accused of producing biological weapons for an attack in Germany.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Sief Allah H. and Yasmin H., whose full names were withheld in line with local privacy rules, were followers of the ideology of the Islamic State extremist group. They bought thousands of castor beans and developed the toxin ricin to carry out an attack on a crowded public place in Germany. They also turned fireworks into explosives.

H. also tried twice unsuccessfully to travel to Syria in 2017 to join the IS group. He and his wife were arrested in 2018 in their Cologne apartment, where investigators found castor bean seeds and ricin along with bomb-making components.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee
Covering Colorado

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee

10:53 pm
Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case
News

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case

10:31 pm
Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding
Covering Colorado

Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding

9:59 pm
Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee
Covering Colorado

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case
News

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case

Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding
Covering Colorado

Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding

Scroll to top
Skip to content