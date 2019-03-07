Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

EU nations reject Commission money laundering blacklist

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union member states have unanimously rejected a proposal by the EU executive Commission to blacklist 23 countries and territories it believes pose a high risk of money laundering or terrorist financing.

In a rebuke for the EU Commission, the member states said in a statement Thursday that the proposal “was not established in a transparent and resilient process.”

The list included such nations like Saudi Arabia, North Korea and Nigeria, and four U.S. overseas territories, which drew the ire of the U.S. government.

The list is used to increase checks and investigations on financial transactions from those countries and territories to find suspicious money flows.

The EU Commission will now have to set up a new list and take the concerns of the member states into consideration.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Overnight avalanche shuts down I-70 at Vail Pass
Covering Colorado

Overnight avalanche shuts down I-70 at Vail Pass

4:23 am
Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee
Covering Colorado

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee

10:53 pm
Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case
News

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case

10:31 pm
Overnight avalanche shuts down I-70 at Vail Pass
Covering Colorado

Overnight avalanche shuts down I-70 at Vail Pass

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee
Covering Colorado

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case
News

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case

Scroll to top
Skip to content