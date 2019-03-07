EU Court says public must have access to weed killer studies

BRUSSELS (AP) — An EU high court says that the European Food Safety Authority should not have refused the public access to studies on the possible harmful effect of the weed killer glyphosate on humans — documents that were used in a decision on the use of pesticides.

Green party EU legislators challenged what they saw as a lack of transparency.

The Luxembourg-based General Court of the European Union said Thursday that “the public must have access not only to information on emissions as such, but also to information concerning the medium- to long-term consequences of those emissions.”

The ruling can still be appealed but only on points of law.