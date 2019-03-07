Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ethiopia says $1.3 billion needed to assist displaced people

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia is appealing for $1.3 billion from the international community to assist 8.3 million people displaced by ethnic conflict.

Mitiku Kassa, Ethiopia’s disaster prevention chief, speaking at a press conference in the capital on Thursday said most of the displaced are in the country’s Oromia and Somalia regions.

He said Ethiopia’s number of internally displaced people nearly doubled in 2018 creating the need for humanitarian assistance in 2019.

Ethiopia was engulfed in ethnic-based conflicts in several parts of the country in recent months, notably between the Oromo and Somali ethnic groups, over identity questions and conflicts over resources.

In addition to its own displaced and needy people, Ethiopia is also home to nearly 1 million refugees from neighboring countries like South Sudan and Somalia.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon

8:49 am
Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings
News

Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings

8:23 am
Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash
Covering Colorado

Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash

7:09 am
Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon
Covering Colorado

Sheriff Bill Elder to discuss “Red Flag” bill this afternoon

Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings
News

Repairs underway on Security-Widefield railroad crossings

Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash
Covering Colorado

Westbound Pueblo Blvd closed due to serious crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content