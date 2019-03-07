Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
El Salvador frees 3 women jailed for 10 years for abortion

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s Supreme Court has commuted the 30-year sentences of three women on abortion convictions to time served and released them.

The three women freed Thursday had already served about 10 years for aggravated homicide for allegedly having an abortion. All claim they had miscarriages.

The court ruled that the women had been victims of social and economic circumstances, and found that the original sentences were unreasonable.

Another 18 women remain behind bars for abortion convictions in el Salvador, where abortion is illegal in all situations.

Activists said the ruling raises hopes the others could be freed.

In February, the court overturned another woman’s 30-year abortion sentence, ordering a new trial for her.

Associated Press

