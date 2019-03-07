Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Egypt says 7 militants killed in Cairo shootouts

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Interior Ministry says security forces have killed seven members of a militant group with suspected links to the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo shootouts.

The ministry says three militants were killed on a highway known as Ring Road in Cairo’s district of Giza while the remaining four were killed in a firefight when police raided their hideout in the Egyptian capital’s suburb of Sixth of October on Thursday morning.

The ministry says weapons and ammunition were found among the militants’ possession. A police officer was wounded.

Egypt, which has been under a state of emergency since April 2017, has been battling Islamic militants for years.

The insurgency gained strength after the 2013 overthrow of elected but divisive Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.

Militants mainly target security forces and minority Christians.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Overnight avalanche shuts down I-70 at Vail Pass
Covering Colorado

Overnight avalanche shuts down I-70 at Vail Pass

4:23 am
Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee
Covering Colorado

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee

10:53 pm
Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case
News

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case

10:31 pm
Overnight avalanche shuts down I-70 at Vail Pass
Covering Colorado

Overnight avalanche shuts down I-70 at Vail Pass

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee
Covering Colorado

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case
News

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case

Scroll to top
Skip to content