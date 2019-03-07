Costa Rica authorities raid Catholic Church offices

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Authorities in Costa Rica say judicial police are raiding Roman Catholic church offices in the capital in search of information about a priest accused of sexual abuse.

The raids on offices of the metropolitan curia and the national bishop’s conference were broadcast live on television Thursday. Officers from the judiciary’s investigation bureau were seen taking documents and computers from two buildings located in the center of San Jose.

The prosecutor’s office said the officers were seeking information about Mauricio Viquez, who is accused of sexually abusing minors. They were also looking for clues to any possible cover-up of such cases by San Jose Archbishop Jose Rafael Quiros.

An international arrest warrant has been issued against Viquez.