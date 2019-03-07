Conjoined twins back in Bhutan after separation in Australia

THIMPU, Bhutan (AP) — Two formerly conjoined Bhutanese twin girls have arrived home after being separated in an operation in Australia, sparking joy when their family saw them walking independently.

Twenty-month-old Nima and Dawa returned to Bhutan on Thursday after a 22-hour flight from Melbourne with their mother, four months after their operation. The girls had been joined at the torso and shared a liver.

Barely controlling his emotions, their father, Sonam Tshering, said it was like a miracle. He took them from the airport to a monastery to light a lamp in prayer.

The girls were separated in an operation in early November at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital that lasted almost six hours.

They recovered following the operation at a retreat run by the charity that brought them to Australia.