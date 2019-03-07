Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Chinese exports fall amid US tariffs, weak global demand

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports to the United States fell 14.1 percent from a year earlier in the first two months of 2019 as President Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs chilled demand, while sales to the rest of the world also slid.

Customs data released Friday show China’s global exports sank 4.6 percent from a year earlier in January and February. Analysts look at the total for the two months to screen out the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday, when factories close for up to two weeks.

Forecasters say even if Beijing and Washington settle their battle over Chinese technology policy, export growth this year should be lackluster due to weakening global economic growth.

Associated Press

