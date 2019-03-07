Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
3 Indonesian soldiers dead in clash with Papuan fighters

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian military says three soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with Papuan independence fighters, adding to more than two dozen deaths in the conflict since November.

The military spokesman for Indonesia’s easternmost Papua region, Muhammad Aidi, said gunfire broke out midday Thursday near Yigi village in Nduga district.

The district was the location of a December attack by Papuan fighters on workers at a construction site for the trans Papua highway that killed 19.

Thousands of people have been displaced by military and police security operations since the Dec. 2 attack.

An insurgency has simmered in Papua, which makes up the western half of the island of New Guinea, since the early 1960s, when Indonesia annexed the Dutch-controlled territory.

Associated Press

