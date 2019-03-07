Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
1 dead, 16 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Police say one person has died and at least 16 others were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in southern Kosovo.

A statement Thursday said initial investigations show that a truck caused the crash involving 10 other vehicles in Gjilan, 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital Pristina.

Three of the injured were in serious condition and were transported to the Pristina hospital.

The truck driver has been arrested.

Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj called for an investigation and for measures to prevent such accidents.

Associated Press

