Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Woman films moment an avalanche in central Norway came down

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian woman showed her quick wits when filming a “dramatic” avalanche that was cascading down towards her home.

Gunn Gravem Isaksen told The Associated Press she was at home in central Norway when the avalanche occurred on Tuesday.

On realizing what was going on, she rushed out onto her porch and started filming the avalanche in the Kufonna mountain in the Sunndal municipality, a region widely known for its early spring avalanches.

Gravem Isaksen, a shop manager from the town of Furugrenda at the foot of Kufonna, said Wednesday that the video certainly “looks dramatic” but that first and foremost she was grateful no one was injured.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warm & windy today with light snow in Teller county tonight
Weather

Warm & windy today with light snow in Teller county tonight

6:09 am
Senate committee passes bill to further regulate Colorado oil and gas industry
Capitol Watch

Senate committee passes bill to further regulate Colorado oil and gas industry

5:41 am
Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz
Covering Colorado

Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz

10:40 pm
Warm & windy today with light snow in Teller county tonight
Weather

Warm & windy today with light snow in Teller county tonight

Senate committee passes bill to further regulate Colorado oil and gas industry
Capitol Watch

Senate committee passes bill to further regulate Colorado oil and gas industry

Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz
Covering Colorado

Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz

Scroll to top
Skip to content