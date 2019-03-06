Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Witnesses: US journalist in Venezuela missing

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Witnesses and colleagues say a U.S. journalist working in Venezuela has gone missing after security forces escorted him from his apartment.

A doorman at Cody Weddle’s residence said a squad of five men wearing black uniforms demanded entry early Wednesday and left with the journalist.

The U.S. State Department said it’s aware of a missing journalist and warned President Nicolas Maduro’s government that the world is watching.

Tensions are escalating by the day in Venezuela, where U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido seeks to oust Maduro.

Weddle has reported from Venezuela for more than four years, most recently working as a freelance journalist for the ABC affiliate in Miami, Florida.

The station’s president said in a statement it can’t reach Weddle and is concerned.

Venezuelan officials have not commented.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Monument town treasurer placed on leave amid investigation
Covering Colorado

Monument town treasurer placed on leave amid investigation

2:41 pm
Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public
Covering Colorado

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

2:35 pm
Ring leader in drug trafficking operation sentenced to prison
Covering Colorado

Ring leader in drug trafficking operation sentenced to prison

2:08 pm
Monument town treasurer placed on leave amid investigation
Covering Colorado

Monument town treasurer placed on leave amid investigation

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public
Covering Colorado

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

Ring leader in drug trafficking operation sentenced to prison
Covering Colorado

Ring leader in drug trafficking operation sentenced to prison

Scroll to top
Skip to content