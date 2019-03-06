Venezuela orders German ambassador to leave the country

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Venezuelan government has given the German ambassador 48 hours to leave the country after he expressed support for opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Wednesday tweeted a statement saying Ambassador Daniel Kriener interfered in Venezuela’s internal affairs and allied himself with “extremist sectors” of the opposition.

Kriener and some other top diplomats on Monday greeted Guaido when he returned to Venezuela and vowed to intensify his campaign to topple the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The United States and some 50 other countries have recognized Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela and have urged Maduro, to resign so the country can prepare for elections.

Maduro says he is the target of a U.S.-backed coup plot.