Tunisia: Mobile teams to get voters out for 2 big elections

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — With presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for the fall, public officials in Tunisia plan to send mobile teams to villages, universities and companies to encourage people to vote.

Nabil Baffoun, the head of the country’s election authority, said the presidential election will be held on Nov. 10, with a possible second round of voting two weeks later. It’s not yet known whether 92-year-old President Beji Caid Essebsi plans to run again.

Baffoun says the vote to elect legislators is set for Oct. 6 and the voter participation teams plan to hit the road in April.

Baffoun lamented past low voter turnout, especially among young adults. Demonstrations in Tunisia turned into a revolution that caused the president to flee and triggered the pro-democracy “Arab Spring” in North Africa and the Middle East eight years ago.

Associated Press

Ring leader in drug trafficking operation sentenced to prison

Pueblo contractor accused of ripping off homeowners scheduled to enter plea March 7

Two Aurora schools were locked down as police investigate threat

