Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tiny Israeli sect protests Jerusalem cable car plan

JERUSALEM (AP) — A tiny religious sect is emerging as a major impediment for a controversial plan to connect modern Jerusalem and its historic Old City with a cable car network.

Other objections — from Palestinian residents, environmentalists, urban planners and archaeologists — have so far been unable to halt the project. But the Karaite Jewish community’s concern that the cable car will desecrate its ancient cemetery may provide the biggest hurdle of all to government planners.

Israel’s Tourism Ministry, along with Jerusalem city officials, proposed the cable car as a solution for ferrying tourists over traffic-snarled city streets and steep hills to the iconic walled Old City.

Planners chose the route as the most sensitive way to leave the city’s historical treasures intact — but apparently were unaware of the Karaite cemetery.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee
Covering Colorado

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee

10:53 pm
Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case
News

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case

10:31 pm
Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding
Covering Colorado

Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding

9:59 pm
Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee
Covering Colorado

Bill to repeal death penalty in Colorado clears Senate Judiciary Committee

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case
News

Warrants reveal items seized, surveillance in Berreth case

Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding
Covering Colorado

Huerfano County prepares for potentially major flooding

Scroll to top
Skip to content