Search finds no sign of Italian, Briton on Pakistan summit

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani mountaineering official says another day of searching for a pair of European climbers who went missing on the world’s ninth-highest mountain has produced no results, with the risk of avalanches making the mission increasingly dangerous.

Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, spoke as hopes faded further on Wednesday for finding Italian Daniele Nardi and Briton Tom Ballard, missing for over a week on Nanga Parbat, known as “Killer Mountain.”

Haidri says the search-and-rescue team used a drone extensively on Tuesday but “unfortunately, no sign of the climbers was found”.

He says he’s looking for a miracle and that hope still runs high among the climbers’ friends and families. Haidri added that the search for the pair, which began last week, will continue on Thursday.

Associated Press

