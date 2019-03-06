Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Putin urges stronger protection of Russian military secrets

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has urged Russia’s top domestic security agency to tighten its protection of information related to new weapons.

In a speech Wednesday before top officials of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the top KGB 0successor agency, Putin said foreign spies have intensified their efforts to get access to Russia’s secrets.

Putin, a KGB veteran who headed the FSB in the 1990s before ascending to the presidency, said foreign spy agencies have intensified their operations in Russia, and are looking for political, economic and scientific secrets.

The Russian leader noted that the FSB last year exposed 129 foreign intelligence officers and 465 of their agents.

He said the FSB should pay particular attention to protecting information related to the development, test and production of new Russian weapons.

Associated Press

