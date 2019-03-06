Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Passengers, crew on Virgin flight quarantined in UK

LONDON (AP) — Virgin Atlantic says all passengers and crew on a charter flight from Barbados to London have been put into quarantine because of widespread illness on board.

The airline said the passengers and crew were taken to a reception center near London Gatwick Airport for medical assessment after the plane landed Wednesday morning.

It said “a number of customers” had “reported feeling unwell onboard.”

One passenger tweeted that the passengers had all been on a cruise ship in the Caribbean and that it is believed the illness originated on the ship and not on the plane.

He said the sickness appeared to involve a bad cough and possible chest infection.

The airline said Wednesday it is conducting a full investigation into the circumstances.

