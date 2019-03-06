Man lodges lawsuit in Australian court against Cardinal Pell

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A man who alleges he was sexually molested by George Pell as a boy in the 1970s has lodged a lawsuit against the disgraced cardinal in an Australian court.

The 50-year-old alleges in the filing in the Victoria state Supreme Court on Thursday he was a victim of physical and sexual abuse while in the care of St. Joseph’s Boys Home in Pell’s hometown of Ballarat between 1974 and 1978.

Because the man alleges he is a victim of sexual abuse, state law prevents him from being identified in the media.

Pell will be sentenced in the Victoria County Court next week for convictions of orally raping a 13-year-old choirboy and indecently dealing with boy and his 13-year-old friend when the 77-year-old cardinal was archbishop of Melbourne in 1996.