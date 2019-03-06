Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Little League to include Cuban youth players

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban baseball and Little League International say they are launching a relationship that will allow young Cuban players to participate in international Little League tournaments.

The agreement announced Wednesday follows a deal between Major League Baseball and the Cuban Baseball Federation that will allow Cuban players to legally play professionally in the United States for the first time.

The two organizations said that Cuba’s roughly 170 programs for children between 4 and 12 will now be included in Little League’s international programs, including the Little League International Tournament. The Cubans will have a chance to qualify at the Caribbean Region Tournament in Curacao in July.

The deal comes at a time of high tension between Cuba and the Trump administration, which is increasing pressure on the island’s socialist government.

Associated Press

