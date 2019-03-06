Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lawyer says Ghosn is not entirely healthy, praises release

TOKYO (AP) — The lawyer for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn says his client isn’t entirely healthy after more than three months of detention.

Lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters Thursday he welcomed Ghosn’s release as a sign that what has been criticized as “hostage justice” in Japan may be starting to end.

Suspects in criminal cases in Japan are usually held until documents are ready for trial. Many had not expected Ghosn to be released for months.

The star auto executive was released Wednesday on 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail after being held since his arrest on Nov. 19.

He has repeatedly said he is innocent of the charges of financial misconduct while at Nissan.

Ghosn’s two previous requests for bail were denied.

Hironaka didn’t elaborate on Ghosn’s health.

Associated Press

