Lawyer: Huawei arrest raises political motivation concerns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The lawyer for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei says comments by U.S. President Trump suggest the case against her is politically motivated.

Richard Peck referred to Trump’s comments during a brief court appearance Wednesday for Meng Wanzhou. Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder at the request of the U.S. on Dec. 1. She is wanted on fraud charges.

The U.S. and China have tried to keep Meng’s case separate from the trade dispute. But Trump undercut that position by saying he would consider intervening in the case if it would help forge a trade deal with Beijing.

Meng is due back in court May 8, when a date will be set to start her extraction hearing.

Meng’s December arrest set off a diplomatic furor.

