Jaap Stam appointed Feyenoord coach starting in June

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam will take over as coach of Dutch club Feyenoord in June.

The Rotterdam club says Stam will succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who told Feyenoord in January that this will be his last season in charge.

Stam is currently coaching Dutch team PEC Zwolle. Before returning to the Netherlands, he narrowly missed out on leading English team Reading into the Premier League – losing on penalties to Huddersfield in the 2017 League Championship playoff final.

Stam says that after talks with Feyenoord he “quickly realized I want to grab this chance.”

Under Van Bronckhorst, Feyenoord won the Dutch title in 2017, its first league championship in 18 years.

Associated Press

Associated Press

