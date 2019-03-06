Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Iran sees “strong support” from Europeans, Russia, China

VIENNA (AP) — Iran’s deputy foreign minister says Tehran has received “strong support” from all remaining parties to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with his country since the U.S. pulled out unilaterally last year.

Abbas Araghchi told reporters in Vienna on Wednesday that Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China have “acknowledged that the deal can only survive if Iran can receive the benefits of the deal,” and remain committed to making it work.

Araghchi spoke after meeting with the remaining signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, which provides Iran with sanctions relief in exchange for limiting its nuclear program.

He praised the Europeans’ establishment in January of INSTEX, a barter-type system designed to allow their businesses to skirt direct financial transactions with Iran and thereby evade possible U.S. sanctions.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across continental U.S.
News

Wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across continental U.S.

9:54 am
Owner of neglected horses near Hartsel charged with animal cruelty
Covering Colorado

Owner of neglected horses near Hartsel charged with animal cruelty

9:30 am
Town of Breckenridge reveals new location for troll
Colorado Living

Town of Breckenridge reveals new location for troll

8:52 am
Wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across continental U.S.
News

Wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across continental U.S.

Owner of neglected horses near Hartsel charged with animal cruelty
Covering Colorado

Owner of neglected horses near Hartsel charged with animal cruelty

Town of Breckenridge reveals new location for troll
Colorado Living

Town of Breckenridge reveals new location for troll

Scroll to top
Skip to content