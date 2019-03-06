Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Germany extends Saudi Arabia arms sales ban

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says the country is extending its ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia, and will continue to evaluate the situation.

Germany rescinded existing arms export permits to Saudi Arabia last year in response to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The ban was due to expire soon but Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday it was being extended until the end of March to give the government time to evaluate Saudi Arabia’s military involvement in Yemen.

Maas says “we believe that the Yemen war needs to be ended as quickly as possible.”

Britain and France have criticized Germany’s stance, saying the ban prevents them from selling jointly-developed equipment with German components to the Gulf nation.

