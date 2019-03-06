Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Frenchman completes sentence for Myanmar drone flight

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — A French man sentenced to one month in prison with hard labor for flying a drone in Myanmar has completed his penalty, but remains in detention because his deportation order was delayed.

Arthur Desclaux was arrested on Feb. 7 for flying the drone near the parliament building in the capital, Naypyitaw. He was convicted of violating the Illegal Export-Import Act by bringing the device into Myanmar without a license. He also was fined about $100 for violating two other laws covering aviation and immigration.

An immigration officer said Desclaux would be kept in a police jail Wednesday night because the deportation order from the Immigration Department had not arrived in time and no one was available to take responsibility for guaranteeing his whereabouts.

