Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Egypt: More arrested over Cairo train crash that killed 25

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have arrested another five people over a deadly train crash and explosion last week at Cairo’s main railway station.

At least 25 people were killed when an unmanned locomotive slammed into a barrier inside the busy station, triggering a huge blast that also injured at least 47.

Prosecutor General Nabil Sadek announced the new arrests late Tuesday. It brings the total number of people detained over the crash to 11. They face charges of manslaughter and damaging public property.

Previously, an investigation determined that a fight between two train conductors left the train unattended.

However, the Feb. 27 accident triggered an online debate among Egyptians, with many blaming President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s government for not improving railway services in Egypt, even after a series of deadly accidents.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz
Covering Colorado

Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz

10:40 pm
360° Perspective: Death Penalty Repeal bill
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Death Penalty Repeal bill

10:04 pm
Record-breaking family migration overwhelming border agency
News

Record-breaking family migration overwhelming border agency

10:02 pm
Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz
Covering Colorado

Douglas County DA appealing decision to throw out felony charges against Noe Gamez-Ruiz

360° Perspective: Death Penalty Repeal bill
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Death Penalty Repeal bill

Record-breaking family migration overwhelming border agency
News

Record-breaking family migration overwhelming border agency

Scroll to top
Skip to content