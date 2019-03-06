Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

China’s Huawei launching court challenge to US security law

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei is launching a U.S. court challenge to a law that labels the company a security risk and would limit its access to the American market for telecom equipment.

Thursday’s announcement comes as Huawei Technologies Ltd., the biggest global maker of network equipment for phone and internet companies, tries to fight off U.S. efforts to persuade allies to exclude the company from next-generation telecom systems.

Huawei said it filed a lawsuit asking a U.S. federal court in Texas to invalidate a portion of this year’s military appropriations act that bars the Trump administration and government contractors from using Huawei equipment.

The company denies U.S. accusations it facilitates Chinese spying or is controlled by the country’s ruling Communist Party.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
GOCO granting $350,000 to Panorama Park renovation in Colorado Springs
News

GOCO granting $350,000 to Panorama Park renovation in Colorado Springs

6:56 pm
Arc of Pikes Peak Region campaigning to remove “r” word
Covering Colorado

Arc of Pikes Peak Region campaigning to remove “r” word

6:45 pm
Aspen voters approve redevelopment plan for ski area
Covering Colorado

Aspen voters approve redevelopment plan for ski area

6:44 pm
GOCO granting $350,000 to Panorama Park renovation in Colorado Springs
News

GOCO granting $350,000 to Panorama Park renovation in Colorado Springs

Arc of Pikes Peak Region campaigning to remove “r” word
Covering Colorado

Arc of Pikes Peak Region campaigning to remove “r” word

Aspen voters approve redevelopment plan for ski area
Covering Colorado

Aspen voters approve redevelopment plan for ski area

Scroll to top
Skip to content