2 arrested for trying to bribe Tymoshenko to ditch election

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine’s prosecutor-general says two people have been arrested for trying to bribe Yulia Tymoshenko into dropping her run for president.

Yuriy Lutsenko said in a post on Facebook Wednesday that the suspects proposed paying Tymoshenko 5 million hryvna ($188,000) to drop out of contention for the March 31 vote.

The post said the investigation that led to the arrests started after Tymoshenko reported the bribe attempt.

The two-time former prime minister and leading figure of the 2004 Orange Revolution is one of the three top candidates in the race, according to opinion polls. Most polls show her ahead of incumbent Petro Poroshenko but behind comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

