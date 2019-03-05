UN chief: South Sudan cease-fire largely holding but fragile

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed encouragement that a cease-fire in South Sudan is largely holding and violence has decreased since September’s peace agreement — but he says sporadic clashes indicate “the situation remains fragile.”

The U.N. chief said in a report to the Security Council circulated Tuesday that civilians, especially women and girls, are being affected both by fighting among signatories to the peace deal and groups that didn’t sign as well as by intercommunal violence and criminality.

Guterres cited “some positive momentum” from the return of senior opposition leaders to South Sudan’s capital. But he warned that key benchmarks for the period before a political transition begins haven’t been achieved, including “silencing the guns,” agreement on a future vision for the security sector, and forming a transitional government.