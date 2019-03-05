To the bitter end, IS militants remain organized and brutal

BAGHOUZ, Syria (AP) — Islamic State militants have remained organized and ruthless to their last breath, even as they face imminent defeat in their final small shred of territory in Syria.

They are keeping their institutions functioning as best they can and have continued benefits like food and money to supporters while their religious police and fighters still imposed their rule of fear and brutality.

Refusing to surrender, the militants — including many foreign fighters — have tried to squeeze out any last possible gain. Over the past three weeks, they secured the evacuation of more than 10,000 of their exhausted and wounded followers from the Syrian village of Baghouz, looking to ensure long-term survival and continued conflict.

Those left are now fighting their final battle, holed up in tunnels and caves inside Baghouz.