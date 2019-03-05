Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Thai political party slammed with ‘fake news’ charge

BANGKOK (AP) — The deputy leader of an up-and-coming political party contesting Thailand’s general election has become the latest target of online content laws after unwittingly sharing a false news article.

A spokeswoman for the Future Forward Party said Tuesday that a representative of the ruling military junta had filed a police complaint accusing Pongsakorn Rodchompoo of violating the Computer Crime Act, which carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment.

Pongsakorn admits sharing an article that accused a top junta official of buying cups of coffee for 12,000 baht ($377) each, but says he deleted the post within minutes after learning it originated from a website promoting fake news.

The head of the military government, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, seeks to stay in office after the March 24 election.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Sheriff’s Office: Lake Christine Fire suspect rescued after skiing out of bounds
Covering Colorado

Sheriff’s Office: Lake Christine Fire suspect rescued after skiing out of bounds

5:38 am
Hillary Clinton rules out presidential run in 2020
News

Hillary Clinton rules out presidential run in 2020

4:48 am
Arrest made after wild overnight pursuit
Covering Colorado

Arrest made after wild overnight pursuit

3:57 am
Sheriff’s Office: Lake Christine Fire suspect rescued after skiing out of bounds
Covering Colorado

Sheriff’s Office: Lake Christine Fire suspect rescued after skiing out of bounds

Hillary Clinton rules out presidential run in 2020
News

Hillary Clinton rules out presidential run in 2020

Arrest made after wild overnight pursuit
Covering Colorado

Arrest made after wild overnight pursuit

Scroll to top
Skip to content