Swedish navy boat hits quay; 7 injured, 2 seriously

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Swedish military says one of its fast assault crafts crashed into a quay in the Stockholm archipelago during a drill, injuring at least seven people.

Sweden’s Armed Forces say two people with suspected head injuries were flown by helicopter to hospitals, but their injuries are not life-threatening. The others were more lightly injured.

In its Tuesday statement, the military said the accident occurred during a landing exercise when the assault craft ran into the quay.

The CB90-class fast assault craft, armed with machine guns and a grenade launcher, can carry 18 people.

Associated Press

Person taken to hospital following shooting in Colorado Springs
Warmer air today with more snow melt!
Sheriff’s Office: Lake Christine Fire suspect rescued after skiing out of bounds
