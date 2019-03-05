Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Suspect in Belgium’s Jewish museum attack claims innocence

BRUSSELS (AP) — A suspected jihadi says he’s innocent of terrorism charges over the killings of four people at Belgium’s Jewish museum as the jury in his trial prepares to consider its verdict.

Weeks after telling the Brussels criminal court that he would reveal the truth “when the time is right,” Mehdi Nemmouche on Tuesday said only that he was “trapped” into involvement in the 2014 slaying.

In remarks that lasted less than 20 seconds, Nemmouche said: “If I could change things, I would change everything.”

The 12-member jury is set to hand down its verdict on Thursday. In a secret ballot, the jury must decide by a majority vote whether Nemmouche is guilty of four counts of terrorist murder.

He could face up to 30 years in prison.

Associated Press

