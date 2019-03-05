Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Stockpiling helps shore up UK economy ahead of Brexit

LONDON (AP) — A series of surveys indicate that the British economy held up in February in the face of Brexit uncertainties but that much of the growth was due to firms and consumers stockpiling in case the country crashes out of the European Union with no deal.

A closely watched survey released Tuesday from financial information firm IHS Markit found the British economy recovered slightly, partly as a result of a “flurry of activity in many sectors” ahead of the country’s scheduled departure from the EU on March 29.

Figures on the grocery market from Kantar Worldpanel also showed solid year-on-year sales growth in supermarkets, but also that one in ten shoppers are stockpiling food ahead of the possibility of a “no-deal” Brexit.

Associated Press

