Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Stabbing of guards at French prison treated as terror attack

PARIS (AP) — French anti-terror prosecutors are investigating a knife attack by a prison inmate that injured two guards in western France.

Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said the prisoner’s wife was visiting him Tuesday and he locked himself in a visiting room after stabbing the guards with a ceramic knife. She says the guards’ injuries are not life-threatening and no hostages were taken.

Belloubet says “there’s no doubt about the terrorist nature of the attack” at the Conde-sur-Sarthe prison.

The Justice Ministry said the inmate had convictions for kidnapping leading to death, armed robbery and glorifying terrorism.

Local media say the inmate was known as a radicalized Islamist. They say he was sentenced in 2015 to a 30-year prison term for the murder of an 89-year-old man who had survived Nazi concentration camps.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Clearing roads isn’t easy when it’s this cold out – here’s why!
News

Clearing roads isn’t easy when it’s this cold out – here’s why!

8:26 am
Dr. Phil episode featuring information about Chris Watts’ confession airs Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Dr. Phil episode featuring information about Chris Watts’ confession airs Tuesday

8:09 am
Second man appears to be ‘cured’ from HIV following stem cell transplant
News

Second man appears to be ‘cured’ from HIV following stem cell transplant

7:29 am
Clearing roads isn’t easy when it’s this cold out – here’s why!
News

Clearing roads isn’t easy when it’s this cold out – here’s why!

Dr. Phil episode featuring information about Chris Watts’ confession airs Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Dr. Phil episode featuring information about Chris Watts’ confession airs Tuesday

Second man appears to be ‘cured’ from HIV following stem cell transplant
News

Second man appears to be ‘cured’ from HIV following stem cell transplant

Scroll to top
Skip to content