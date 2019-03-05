Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Search for Italian, Scot climber resumes on Pakistan peak

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani mountaineering official and Italy’s ambassador say the search has resumed for two European climbers who went missing on the world’s ninth-highest mountain in bad weather.

Italian Daniele Nardi and Scotsman Tom Ballard have been missing for more than a week on Nanga Parbat, known as “Killer Mountain,” in northern Pakistan.

Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, says the search-and-rescue team of experienced Spanish and Pakistani mountaineers is looking for the pair.

Haidri says that despite the long time Nardi and Ballard have been missing, there is still hope as in some instances in the past, missing climbers were “miraculously rescued” after a long time.

Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo tweeted that the search resumed on Tuesday and that the rescuers are planning to use drones.

Associated Press

